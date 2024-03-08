×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

India-UK FTA possible before Indian elections, but no rush: UK trade minister

Negotiations between India and the UK commenced in January 2022, aiming to enhance the existing £36 billion bilateral trade partnership.

Reported by: Business Desk
UK-India FTA negotiations
UK-India FTA negotiations | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK-India trade deal: Negotiations for a trade deal between the UK and India are advancing, with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, suggesting that a conclusion could be reached before India's upcoming general election. However, she stressed that the UK is not imposing the election as a deadline for finalising the agreement.

Speaking at a Global Trade conference hosted by the think tank Chatham House in London, Badenoch highlighted the challenges posed by India's protectionist economic policies in contrast to the UK's more liberalised regime. She stressed the importance of achieving a "commercially meaningful" pact rather than settling for a superficial agreement for political optics.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the disparity between India's protectionism and the UK's liberalisation, Badenoch emphasised the need for tangible benefits from the agreement, citing successful FTAs with Australia and Japan as examples. Despite the potential for concluding the deal before India's election, Badenoch cautioned against setting rigid deadlines that could impede the negotiation process.

Negotiations between India and the UK commenced in January 2022, aiming to enhance the existing £36 billion bilateral trade partnership. The thirteenth round of talks concluded in December last year, with both sides optimistic about reaching an agreement in the ongoing fourteenth round.

Advertisement

Key sticking points in the negotiations include the UK's push for India to lower tariffs on exports such as food, automobiles, and whisky, which currently face tariffs as high as 150 per cent. India, on the other hand, is seeking fairness in the treatment of its workers temporarily transferred to the UK on business visas.

In her address at the trade conference, Badenoch emphasised the importance of striking a balance between supporting the import of goods from developing countries while upholding British standards of quality and safety. She underscored the role of free trade agreements in diversification and resilience, particularly amid the UK's Indo-Pacific pivot.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 71st Miss World: India Pins Hopes On Sini Shetty's Win To Script History

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  2. Hours Before Wedding, Gym Trainer Stabbed 15 Times, Dies; Father Held

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. WhatsApp to roll out Unicode 15.1 emojis for Android users

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Amandeep Sohi's Last Post From Hospital Goes Viral After Her Death

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. Government policy concerns spur volatility in CGD sector stocks: Report

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo