Japan's major business consortium, Keidanren, and trade unions have commenced their annual labour negotiations, a pivotal event that could potentially influence the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) departure from its long-standing accommodative monetary policies.

The move comes after BOJ's recent shift towards a more hawkish stance while retaining its loose monetary settings, prompting market speculation of an imminent normalisation of interest rates in March or April.

Projections indicate that large Japanese corporations are poised to propose an average wage increase of 3.85 per cent this year, marking the most substantial uptick in wages in 31 years. This optimistic estimate, revealed in a survey conducted by the Japan Centre for Economic Research, surpasses last year's three-decade high of 3.6 per cent and signifies the most significant annual pay growth since 1993.

Major companies had already signalled their commitment to substantial pay increases last year, but smaller enterprises, constituting the majority of employers, play a crucial role in these negotiations. The ability of smaller firms to pass on increased costs to larger clients will determine their participation in the trend of higher wages.

Analysts assert that, for Japan to achieve sustainable inflation, a key prerequisite for the BOJ to exit its accommodative policies, the focus should be on base pay hikes rather than automatic annual raises based on seniority. A 3 per cent increase in base pay is considered sufficient to meet the BOJ's 2 per cent inflation target, yet the current gains in base pay fall short of this level.

Breaking down the projected 3.85 per cent overall wage hikes for 2024, analysts reveal that base pay rises constitute 2.15 per cent, while seniority-based automatic annual increases contribute 1.7 per cent. This emphasis on base pay is crucial as it directly impacts fixed labour costs, adding financial pressure on companies through increased retirement fees and pension payments.

This shift towards substantial wage increases signals a departure from the cautious approach adopted by Japanese companies during the economic stagnation of the early 2000s, underscoring a renewed focus on fostering economic growth through improved labour conditions.

(With Reuters inputs)

