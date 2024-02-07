English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Japan's wage talks signal decade-high hikes

The move comes after BOJ's recent shift towards a more hawkish stance while retaining its loose monetary settings

Business Desk
Japan
Japan | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan's major business consortium, Keidanren, and trade unions have commenced their annual labour negotiations, a pivotal event that could potentially influence the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) departure from its long-standing accommodative monetary policies.

The move comes after BOJ's recent shift towards a more hawkish stance while retaining its loose monetary settings, prompting market speculation of an imminent normalisation of interest rates in March or April.

Advertisement

Projections indicate that large Japanese corporations are poised to propose an average wage increase of 3.85 per cent this year, marking the most substantial uptick in wages in 31 years. This optimistic estimate, revealed in a survey conducted by the Japan Centre for Economic Research, surpasses last year's three-decade high of 3.6 per cent and signifies the most significant annual pay growth since 1993.

Major companies had already signalled their commitment to substantial pay increases last year, but smaller enterprises, constituting the majority of employers, play a crucial role in these negotiations. The ability of smaller firms to pass on increased costs to larger clients will determine their participation in the trend of higher wages.

Advertisement

Analysts assert that, for Japan to achieve sustainable inflation, a key prerequisite for the BOJ to exit its accommodative policies, the focus should be on base pay hikes rather than automatic annual raises based on seniority. A 3 per cent increase in base pay is considered sufficient to meet the BOJ's 2 per cent inflation target, yet the current gains in base pay fall short of this level.

Breaking down the projected 3.85 per cent overall wage hikes for 2024, analysts reveal that base pay rises constitute 2.15 per cent, while seniority-based automatic annual increases contribute 1.7 per cent. This emphasis on base pay is crucial as it directly impacts fixed labour costs, adding financial pressure on companies through increased retirement fees and pension payments.

Advertisement

This shift towards substantial wage increases signals a departure from the cautious approach adopted by Japanese companies during the economic stagnation of the early 2000s, underscoring a renewed focus on fostering economic growth through improved labour conditions.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World5 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos6 minutes ago

  3. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  4. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement