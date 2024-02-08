Advertisement

Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi, during his two-day visit to Sri Lanka, expressed optimism on Friday regarding the resolution of the ongoing debt restructuring in the cash-strapped nation. He hoped that the conclusion of this process would pave the way for Japan to recommence its stalled projects in Sri Lanka.

During a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Shunichi stressed on the importance of transparent and comparable debt restructuring. The bilateral relationship had faced challenges following Sri Lanka's unilateral cancellation of a Japanese-funded project in 2020.

"He (Shunichi) has assured that the recent suspension of Yen loans due to Sri Lanka’s debt crisis could be reversed pending the conclusion of an MoU at the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) and continued debt sustainability monitored by the IMF," stated a release from the President’s office.

The discussions between Shunichi and President Wickremesinghe covered various aspects, including information technology cooperation, maritime security collaboration, resumption of stalled projects, long-term bilateral cooperation, finalization of debt restructuring agreements, and pipeline projects.

In 2020, Sri Lanka, led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, canceled a $1.5 billion Japanese Light Rail (LRT) project for Colombo, funded through a soft loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Upon succeeding Rajapaksa in 2023, President Wickremesinghe publicly apologized to Japan.

Additionally, Japanese engineering group Taisei suspended its contract in 2020 to expand the Colombo International Airport.

While Sri Lanka's debt restructuring with external creditors has been an ongoing process, officials anticipate its completion in the first quarter of this year. The country, grappling with its worst economic crisis in 2022, implemented foundational reforms to restore macroeconomic stability, with private sector-led recovery efforts supported by a $2.9 billion bailout approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

