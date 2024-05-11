Advertisement

Mishustin on Open Market: In a recent address to Russia's lower house of parliament, Prime Minister nominee Mikhail Mishustin highlighted the country's commitment to maintaining an open market for foreign companies, despite ongoing Western sanctions. Mishustin's assurances come amid a period of transition following President Putin's recent inauguration, with Mishustin nominated to continue as prime minister.

Highlighting continuity in economic policies, Mishustin emphasised that there are no plans to impose restrictions on the operations of foreign companies within Russia, nor on Russian firms operating abroad. This stance aims to instil confidence in both domestic and international investors regarding the stability of Russia's business landscape amidst geopolitical tensions.

Advertisement

Observers are keen to see how Mishustin's statements will be translated into concrete policies, particularly in the context of Russia's evolving relationship with Western nations and its impact on global business dynamics.