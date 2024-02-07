Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Negotiating bilateral trade treaties with spirit of India first: Sitharaman

One of the countries involved in these negotiations is the United Kingdom. Bilateral investment treaties play a crucial role in promoting investments.

Business Desk
nirmala sitharaman in Blue
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: Government is currently engaged in negotiations for bilateral investment treaties with various nations to boost foreign inflows, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday during the interim Budget 2024-25 presentation.

Sitharaman highlighted that foreign direct investment (FDI) has experienced a twofold increase from 2014-23, reaching $596 billion compared to the inflows recorded during 2005-14. In a bid to encourage sustained foreign investment, India is actively negotiating bilateral investment treaties with its international partners, guided by the principle of 'first develop India.'

Advertisement

One of the countries involved in these negotiations is the United Kingdom. Bilateral investment treaties play a crucial role in promoting and safeguarding investments between countries. These agreements gain significance as India has previously faced challenges, losing two international arbitration cases against British telecom giant Vodafone and Cairn Energy plc of the UK concerning the retrospective levy of taxes.

According to government data, FDI equity inflows in India witnessed a 24 per cent decline to $20.48 billion in April-September 2023. The total FDI, encompassing equity inflows, reinvested earnings, and other capital, contracted by 15.5 per cent, totalling $32.9 billion during the same period. Notable investor countries include Singapore, Mauritius, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

Key sectors attracting FDI into India encompass computer software and hardware, trading, services, telecommunications, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. An official noted that global increases in interest rates and a deteriorating geopolitical situation have impacted FDI inflows into India in the fiscal year 2022-23.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement