Interim Budget 2024: Government is currently engaged in negotiations for bilateral investment treaties with various nations to boost foreign inflows, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday during the interim Budget 2024-25 presentation.

Sitharaman highlighted that foreign direct investment (FDI) has experienced a twofold increase from 2014-23, reaching $596 billion compared to the inflows recorded during 2005-14. In a bid to encourage sustained foreign investment, India is actively negotiating bilateral investment treaties with its international partners, guided by the principle of 'first develop India.'

One of the countries involved in these negotiations is the United Kingdom. Bilateral investment treaties play a crucial role in promoting and safeguarding investments between countries. These agreements gain significance as India has previously faced challenges, losing two international arbitration cases against British telecom giant Vodafone and Cairn Energy plc of the UK concerning the retrospective levy of taxes.

According to government data, FDI equity inflows in India witnessed a 24 per cent decline to $20.48 billion in April-September 2023. The total FDI, encompassing equity inflows, reinvested earnings, and other capital, contracted by 15.5 per cent, totalling $32.9 billion during the same period. Notable investor countries include Singapore, Mauritius, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key sectors attracting FDI into India encompass computer software and hardware, trading, services, telecommunications, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. An official noted that global increases in interest rates and a deteriorating geopolitical situation have impacted FDI inflows into India in the fiscal year 2022-23.

(With PTI inputs)