×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

No plan for divesting SUTTI stake in ITC: DIPAM Secretary

As of December 31, 2023, SUUTI maintains a significant holding in the diversified conglomerate.

Reported by: Business Desk
Top 10 companies in India by market capitalisation
7. ITC | Sector: Consumer Goods: 5.43 lakh crore | Market cap: Rs 5.43 lakh crore | Image:ITC
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Divesting SUTTI stake in ITC: There is no immediate plan for the government to divest its 7.82 per cent stake in ITC through the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.

As of December 31, 2023, SUUTI maintains a significant holding in the diversified conglomerate. The clarification comes in the wake of British American Tobacco Plc's (BAT) announcement of its intention to sell up to 3.5 per cent of its stake in ITC through a block trade, reducing its holding from 29 per cent to 25.5 per cent.

Advertisement

The proposed block trade, valued at around Rs 17,659.72 crore based on Tuesday's closing price, will involve selling approximately 43,68,51,457 ordinary shares to institutional investors.

ITC shares surged by 4.80 per cent on Wednesday to Rs 423.65 apiece.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

a few seconds ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

a minute ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

a minute ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

4 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

5 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

6 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

9 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

10 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

11 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

11 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

11 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

11 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

15 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

17 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

20 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

21 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

24 minutes ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar Resigns As MLA

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo