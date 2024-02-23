English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Pakistan knocks IMF doors, to seek at least $6 bn loan

Pakistan will seek to negotiate an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF.

Pakistan IMF loan
Pakistan IMF loan | Image:Freepik
Pakistan's pressing problems: Amid a severe economic crisis, Pakistan is planning to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the incoming government repay billions in debt due this year, wire agency Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a Pakistani official.

Pakistan will seek to negotiate an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, the report said, adding that the talks with the global lender were expected to start in March or April.

In a temporary respite, Pakistan averted default last summer thanks to a short term International Monetary Fund bailout, but the programme expires next month and a new government will have to negotiate a long-term arrangement to keep the $350-billion economy stable.

Ahead of the bailout, the South Asian nation had to undertake a slew of measures demanded by the IMF, including revising its budget, a hike in its benchmark interest rate, and increases in electricity and natural gas prices.

The IMF did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the Bloomberg report. Pakistan's finance ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 00:20 IST

