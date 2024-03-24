×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Pakistan mulls resuming trade ties with India: Foreign minister

The announcement reflects deviation from Pakistan's previous stance, suggesting a re-evaluation of its diplomatic approach towards India.

Reported by: Business Desk
Free Trade Agreement
Representative image | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar conveyed Pakistan's earnest consideration to restore trade ties with India, marking a potential shift in diplomatic dynamics between the two countries.

Highlighting the fervour within Pakistan's business community to reignite trade relations with India, Dar stressed on the economic significance of such a move for Pakistan, particularly in light of its current financial challenges.

"Pakistani businessmen are keen to resume trade with India," remarked the foreign minister, indicating the country's willingness to explore avenues for trade collaboration.

The announcement reflects deviation from Pakistan's previous stance, suggesting a re-evaluation of its diplomatic approach towards India.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that the responsibility for improving relations lies with India, urging it to reverse its decisions regarding Kashmir as a precursor to resuming talks.

However, India has remained steadfast in its position, asserting the integral nature of Jammu and Kashmir and stressing its sovereign right to implement measures for the region's development and governance.

Recent social media exchanges between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have also sparked optimism for improved diplomatic ties.

Sharif's coalition government, which assumed power after the February 8 elections, faces major economic challenges that necessitate urgent attention and reform initiatives.

The prospect of reestablishing trade ties with India holds promise for Pakistan's economic recovery, providing avenues for growth and collaboration in the face of daunting financial circumstances.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

