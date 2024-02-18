English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

UAE's non-oil trade surges to record 3.5 trillion dirhams in 2023

By diversifying its economic portfolio and fostering innovation-driven growth, the UAE is positioning itself as a strong player in the global marketplace.

Business Desk
UAE flag
UAE flag | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

UAE's non-oil trade: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated a milestone as its non-oil trade surged to 3.5 trillion dirhams ($952.93 billion) in 2023. This achievement, revealed by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, represents a substantial 12.6 per cent increase from the previous year. Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi further underscored the significance of this feat, highlighting that exports of goods and services surpassed 1 trillion dirhams, setting a new record for the nation.

Al Zeyoudi underlined that the robust growth in non-oil trade affirms the UAE's commitment to economic diversification. This strategic direction is steering the nation towards a future economy founded on knowledge and innovation. Moreover, the record-breaking performance reflects the growing international confidence in the UAE's economic stability and potential, said Zeyoudi.

Advertisement

By diversifying its economic portfolio and fostering innovation-driven growth, the UAE is positioning itself as a strong player in the global marketplace. 

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

26 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

29 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

33 minutes ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

37 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

44 minutes ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press Tour

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  3. Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal React To Depiction Of Sikhs In Animal

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. SP-Cong Ties Officially Ending? Akhilesh Refuses to Join RaGa's Yatra

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  5. Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt And Others Attend BAFTA Nominees' Party

    Galleries23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo