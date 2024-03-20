×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

US officials alert governors to foreign cyberattacks targeting water and sewage

The letter highlights the grave implications of such attacks, emphasising the risk posed to the essential provision of clean and safe drinking water.

Reported by: Business Desk
cyberattack, G20 summit
The cyberattacks translated to 26,000 DDoS attacks per second, the government revealed. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
US warning: The recent warnings from the US government have alerted state governors to a rising tide of disruptive cyberattacks aimed at water and sewage systems across the nation. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan jointly issued a letter on Tuesday, sounding the alarm about the escalating threat posed by foreign hackers.

Highlighting specific instances of disabling cyber assaults on vital water and wastewater infrastructure, the letter singled out alleged perpetrators, including Iranian and Chinese cyber operatives. One notable case involved hackers purportedly linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who reportedly sabotaged a controller at a Pennsylvania water facility. Another concern raised was the involvement of a Chinese hacking group dubbed "Volt Typhoon," accused of infiltrating multiple critical infrastructure systems, including drinking water facilities in the US and its territories.

The letter highlights the grave implications of such attacks, emphasising the risk posed to the essential provision of clean and safe drinking water and the significant economic burden placed on affected communities.

Efforts to solicit comments from the Chinese Embassy in Washington and Iran's mission to the United Nations were met with no immediate response. However, both countries have previously denied involvement in cyberattacks.

The susceptibility of water and sewage plants to digital threats has long been a concern among cybersecurity experts, given the critical nature of their services and the often inadequate defence mechanisms in place.

With Reuters Inputs

Published March 20th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

