Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
March 23rd, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Whirlpool of India Launches India's Most Advanced Air Conditioner Range 2024

With the 2024 AC range, Whirlpool aims to make everyday moments truly delightful, providing consumers with unparalleled comfort and convenience.

Reported by: Business Desk
Whilrpool Ac: Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has announced the launch of its latest 2024 AC range, featuring the innovative 6th Sense IntelliCool Technology. This cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionize the cooling experience by seamlessly adapting to consumers' needs with just the touch of a button.

The 6th Sense IntelliCool Technology offers a premium personalized cooling experience, leveraging smart sensors and advanced algorithms to intuitively sense changes in the environment and weather conditions. By dynamically adjusting temperature, humidity, airflow, and air direction, this technology ensures an optimal cooling experience tailored to individual preferences.

With the 2024 AC range, Whirlpool aims to make everyday moments truly delightful, providing consumers with unparalleled comfort and convenience. This latest offering reinforces Whirlpool's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the home appliance industry.

With PTI inputs

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:21 IST

