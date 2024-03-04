Advertisement

Onion export authorisation: The government has authorised the export of 64,400 metric tonnes of onions to the UAE and Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL), as per notifications from the commerce ministry.

Bangladesh has been allowed to import 50,000 tonnes of onions, while the UAE has been granted permission for 14,400 tonnes.

Advertisement

Export quota allocation

A notification from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), an entity under the commerce ministry, states the export of 14,400 tonnes of onions to the UAE through NCEL, with a quarterly cap of 3,600 MT.

Advertisement

Regarding exports to Bangladesh, modalities will be determined by NCEL in consultation with the department of consumer affairs.

Despite the ban on onion exports, the government permits specific quantities to friendly nations, based on their requests.

Advertisement

The export ban was imposed on December 8 last year until March 31 this year to stabilise domestic prices by increasing availability.

Onion price control

Previously, the government subsidised buffer onion stocks at Rs 25 per kg in retail markets to alleviate the consumer burden.

Various measures have been implemented to control onion prices, including a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne and a 40 per cent export duty imposed until December 31, 2023.

Advertisement

Between April 1, 2023, and August 4, 2023, India exported 9.75 lakh tonnes of onions, with Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the UAE being the top importers.

The NCEL, a multi-state cooperative society, is backed by cooperative societies like AMUL, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, and NAFED.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)