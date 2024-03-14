Advertisement

E-platform for exporters: The central government is working on an e-platform known as Trade Connect for exporters to connect with various stakeholders in international trade, which will be launched in the next 2 months, a senior government official told Republic Business.

“The platform will be done in the next 2-3 months which will be using big analytics which will play a vital role in achieving the $2 trillion exports target by 2030,” a government official said claiming anonymity.

As per the official, the e-platform is expected to provide facilitation for new exporters, information on various regulations to access markets, sectors, export trends, easy access to benefits under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), access to sector-specific events along with a facility to address trade-related queries to government officials and associated entities to get expert advice.

He also added some changes in policy about e-commerce policy are expected to take place in the next 3-4 months, a senior government official claiming anonymity told Republic Business. The priority as of now is to get the consignment cleared at the fastest pace.

“The government is in touch with all the stakeholders such as the Department of Revenue, the Reserve Bank of India and the private stakeholders,” the official added.

The official also informed that 134 international missions are onboarded and almost every export promotion council is being consulted for the trade platform.