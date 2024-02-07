Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Government should prioritise ensuring vital health infrastructure in Union Budget

COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of health infrastructure, prompting the business community to advocate for increased spending on healthcare.

Business Desk
Health infrastructure funding
Health infrastructure funding | Image:Freepik
Boost to health infrastructure: In light of the latest quarterly report from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) revealing key statistics for the urban sector, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has stressed the critical need for the government to focus on ensuring robust health infrastructure in the upcoming Union Budget for 2024-25. The report highlights that the percentage of the population in the labour force (LFPR) stands at 49.3 per cent, with the percentage of employed persons in the total population (WPR) for age 15 years and above at 46 per cent. Simultaneously, the unemployment rate has declined to 6.6 per cent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of a resilient and well-funded health infrastructure, prompting the business community to advocate for increased government spending in the healthcare sector. According to the PHD Chamber, there is an urgent need to address imbalances in the availability of affordable healthcare facilities across different regions of the country.

The chamber recommends a multifaceted approach to ensure the vitality of the health infrastructure:

  1. Investments in skilled human resources: The PHD Chamber suggests stepping up investments in the healthcare sector to cultivate highly skilled human resources, including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and pharmacists. This will not only address immediate needs but also prepare for unforeseen events such as pandemics.
  2. Correction of regional imbalances: Acknowledging the disparities in healthcare accessibility, the chamber calls for a concerted effort to correct these imbalances. Special attention should be given to underserved states to augment healthcare facilities and ensure quality medical education.
  3. Focus on preventive healthcare: To fortify the healthcare system, the PHD Chamber recommends a redirection of resources to expand healthcare facilities, incentivise healthcare professionals, and implement comprehensive public health emergency preparedness plans. This includes embracing technological advancements and promoting preventive healthcare measures.
  4. International collaboration: Recognising the global nature of health challenges, the chamber encourages the government to seek international collaboration. This could involve sharing best practices, engaging in joint research initiatives, and fostering partnerships that contribute to the resilience and preparedness of India's health infrastructure.

The PHD Chamber stressed that a strategic and well-funded approach to healthcare in the upcoming budget will not only address immediate concerns but also pave the way for a healthier and more resilient nation in the long run.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

