Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Govt laying path for better quality of life of Indians: Piyush Goyal

Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the goal of comprehensive digital connectivity beyond just rail and road infrastructure at the Republic Summit.

Reported by: Rajat Mishra
Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal | Image:Republic
India on growth path: The Indian economy will become $10 trillion by 2030, $15 trillion by 2034, and we are going to lay out the path for better quality of life for people, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said while addressing the fourth edition of the Republic Summit on Thursday.

Goyal went on to add that India, which was slated to grow at 7 per cent, grew at 8 per cent in the third quarter of FY24 even in turbulent times when there is Red Sea Crisis and the Israel-Hamas War.

"Amid turbulent times, nominal GDP is catching up with PPP. The compounding is happening at the rate of 9-9.5 per cent," Goyal said.

Targets to meet

He also added that developing strong macroeconomic fundamentals, social welfare reaching the last mile or bottom pyramid, and developing enabling infrastructure are some of the key targets of PM Modi to achieve economic prosperity.

"It's not only rail or roadways, the target is to have digital connectivity," Goyal said.

Talking about the progress made in the last few years, Goyal said that merit has prevailed and in this decade we see young India confident and speaking to the whole world. He also threw light on the state of affairs a few years back and said, "There was a time when India had a poor image, there was little respect for Indian passports, and low confidence about the future."

Goyal went on to add that today's economic situation makes up for a perfect storyline and a perfect situation. " Stars are aligned, when you want something with commitment, the universe conspires to achieve," he added.

He added further that no one can stop India from becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

