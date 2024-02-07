Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Interim Budget speech on Thursday pegged estimates of revenue expenditure for FY25 at Rs 36.5 lakh crore up 2.8 per cent from Rs 34.5 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.

Revenue expenditure refers to the day-to-day or routine expenses incurred by a government in its regular operations to maintain and sustain its existing services and infrastructure.

Increased revenue expenditure by the Government of India can have positive impact on the economy with spending, directed towards essential services, infrastructure, and social welfare, stimulating economic activity, creating jobs and boosting consumer spending.

It enhances public services, education, and healthcare, contributing to overall societal well-being. Additionally, increased expenditure can spur demand for goods and services.

In other notable development, government lowered fiscal deficit target of current financial year to 5.8 per cent from earlier estimate of 5.9 per cent of GDP. Sitharaman stressed that the government will continue on path of fiscal consolidation and said that by financial year 2026 government will achieve deficit target of 4.5 per cent.

The budget receipts for 2024-25 other than borrowings and total expenditure are estimated at Rs 30.80 lakh crore and Rs 47.66 lakh crore respectively. The revised estimates of the fiscal deficit is 5.8 per cent of GDP improving on the budget estimates notwithstanding moderation in the nominal growth estimates.

For the next fiscal she pegged deficit target of 5.1 per cent.

