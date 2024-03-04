'High GDP growth to propel India become third-largest economy': PM Modi

Advertisement

India world's third largest economy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the more-than-anticipated 8.4 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth witnessed in the third quarter of the present financial year, will propel India to become the world's third-largest economy soon. Addressing a rally at Adilabad in Telangana, PM Modi said that with the present growth pace, India is receiving a major boost to become the world's third-largest economy of the world.

“India is the only economy globally, which has emerged as an advancing economy with such a high growth rate. The 8.4 per cent growth in the last quarter is a key driver for the economy,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister, while referring to recently released data on India's achievement in bringing down poverty levels, said the center's flagship ‘Garib Kalyaan Yojana’, aimed for the upliftment of the economically downtrodden strata, has helped reduce poverty levels. Notably, during the last decade, as per global assessments as well center's data, less than 3 per cent population in India, was now living under the poverty line

“Development for us means helping the poorest of the poor to prosper. A record population was brought out from the poverty bracket,” said Modi.



