Advertisement

IMF low-income countries debt: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stressed the imperative of addressing the pressing challenges confronting low-income countries, as shareholders of the IMF convened this week. Georgieva's remarks come amid growing concerns over the sustainability of debt burdens faced by many of these nations.

Reports from both the IMF and the World Bank this week underscored the economic uncertainties and future prospects for low-income developing countries, still grappling with the enduring repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and other external shocks.

Advertisement

The IMF revised its growth forecast for low-income countries for the year 2024 to 4.7 per cent, down from the January estimate of 4.9 per cent. In parallel, the World Bank sounded alarms regarding a widening income gap between the world's 75 poorest countries and the wealthiest economies, marking a significant reversal in development trends.

To address these challenges, Georgieva highlighted the IMF's efforts to bolster support for low-income countries hardest hit by recent shocks. Measures include a 50 per cent quota share increase and additional resources allocated to the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust.

Advertisement

Internal reforms adopted by the IMF this week aim to streamline the debt restructuring process, as mentioned by both Georgieva and Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who chairs the IMF's steering committee.

Furthermore, discussions at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, jointly hosted by the IMF and the World Bank, focused on establishing timelines for debt restructurings and ensuring equitable treatment for various creditors.

Advertisement

Georgieva underscored the immense burden posed by high debt levels, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, where debt service payments have surged to 12 per cent of revenues, compared to 5 per cent a decade ago. Such financial strains hinder investments in critical sectors like education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation.

In response to these challenges, Georgieva advocated for affected countries to bolster domestic revenues through tax reforms, inflation control, expenditure rationalisation, and the development of local capital markets. Additionally, efforts to enhance attractiveness to investors were highlighted as crucial, with the IMF engaging with countries to facilitate these endeavors.

Advertisement

Expressing a different perspective, Iolanda Fresnillo from the non-profit European Network on Debt and Development called for the implementation of a new multilateral legal framework by the United Nations to address sovereign debt. This framework, akin to the one governing tax cooperation, would offer a comprehensive approach considering factors like climate change, environmental degradation, and human rights.

US Treasury Undersecretary Jay Shambaugh echoed concerns about the plight of low-income countries, cautioning emerging official creditors against reducing loans to these nations as IMF and multilateral development banks ramp up support. Shambaugh noted that nearly 40 countries experienced external public debt outflows in 2022, a trend likely exacerbated in 2023.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)