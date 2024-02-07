Advertisement

Income Tax filings: The number of income tax filers has more than doubled over the past 10 years, according to the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The latest statistics, unveiled on Tuesday, underscore that the number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed in the financial year 2022-23 reached a staggering 7.78 crore, marking a remarkable 104.91 per cent surge from the 3.8 crore ITRs filed in 2013-14.

The surge in tax filings coincided with a substantial increase in net direct tax collections during the same period. The CBDT report highlights a robust growth of 160.52 per cent, with net direct tax collections surging from Rs 6,38,596 crore in FY14 to an impressive Rs 16,63,686 crore in FY23.

Advertisement

For the current fiscal year, the government has set a direct tax collection target of Rs 18.23 lakh crore, anticipating a 9.75 per cent increase compared to the Rs 16.61 lakh crore collected in the previous fiscal year.

Examining the broader direct tax scenario, gross direct tax collections witnessed an extraordinary growth of 173.31 per cent, soaring from Rs 7,21,604 crore in FY14 to a substantial Rs 19,72,248 crore in FY23. Moreover, the direct tax-to-GDP ratio demonstrated an upward trend, increasing from 5.62 per cent to 6.11 per cent over the same period.

Advertisement

While showcasing this impressive growth, the CBDT data also highlighted a positive aspect in terms of operational efficiency. The cost of collection, which stood at 0.57 per cent of the total collection in FY14, has seen a reduction to 0.51 per cent of the total collection in the previous fiscal year.

The released data not only reflects the increasing tax compliance in the country but also showcases the government's successful efforts in expanding the tax base and enhancing overall efficiency in tax collections over the past decade.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)