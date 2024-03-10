×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

India, EFTA sign free trade agreement

TEPA aims to boost economic integration through streamlined trade processes, fuelling increased trade and investment for mutual growth.

Reported by: Business Desk
India-EFTA Trade Deal: India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), consisting of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, have officially entered into a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). The signing, which took place today in New Delhi, signifies a step forward in the economic relations between India and the EFTA member states.

Streamlined trade processes

The TEPA, aimed at boosting deeper economic integration and cooperation, is set to bring about substantial benefits for both sides. At the core of this agreement are provisions facilitating smoother trade processes, including simplified customs procedures and improved market access. Such measures are expected to catalyse increased trade and investment flows, ultimately leading to job creation and economic growth in the participating nations.

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, representing the EFTA Member States, stressed on the agreement's potential to open up new market opportunities and attract foreign investment. He highlighted that EFTA countries stand to gain access to India's burgeoning market, while India, in turn, is poised to benefit from increased foreign investment from EFTA, leading to job creation and economic prosperity.

'Make in India' boost

The TEPA holds significance for India's Make in India initiative, with Switzerland emerging as a key partner in this endeavour. The agreement is expected to facilitate Swiss investments and innovation in India, potentially positioning the country as a global hub for innovation. Furthermore, it paves the way for technology transfer, job creation, advancements in healthcare and life sciences, and the promotion of sustainability.

One aspect of the agreement is its emphasis on protecting Indian speciality products through geographical indications, which is expected to boost the export of these products to EFTA countries.

Trade deal's impact

As the TEPA comes into effect, all eyes will be on the transformative impact it is expected to have on trade and investment between India and the EFTA member states. With streamlined trade processes and enhanced market access, the agreement is set to unlock new opportunities for businesses and individuals on both sides, paving the way for increased economic cooperation.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

