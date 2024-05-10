Advertisement

Power crisis: India is likely to face its most significant power shortfall in over a decade, slated to hit hard come June. A confluence of factors, from a sharp decline in hydropower generation to the delayed commissioning of vital coal-fired plants, paints a stark picture of the challenges ahead, as highlighted in a recent Reuters report.

With the Central Electricity Authority projecting a peak shortage of 14 GW during nighttime hours in June, the urgency for preemptive measures becomes palpable. In response, the government has swiftly implemented emergency strategies, including deferring planned maintenance of power plants and resurrecting idled coal plant capacity, to stave off potential outages.

While navigating the immediate crisis, India's broader energy transition strategy takes centre stage. Despite historically leaning on coal, the nation has set ambitious targets, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. However, the current predicament underscores the delicate balance between short-term imperatives and long-term sustainability goals.

Despite the challenges, India boasts substantial thermal and renewable energy capacity, with existing coal and solar plants poised to alleviate some of the strain. Yet, the road ahead remains fraught with complexities, necessitating a nuanced approach to ensure energy security while advancing the green energy agenda.

As the nation grapples with its power dilemma, stakeholders across sectors are called upon to rally behind innovative solutions and strategic investments.