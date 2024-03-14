Advertisement

India's HDI ranking improves: In the global rankings of United Nation’s Human Development Index (HDI), India has been placed at the 134th rank this year, which is one notch improvement from its 135th rank in 2023.

The recently-released 2023-24 Human Development Report, titled "Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World," places India at 134th out of 193 countries, showing improvement across all HDI indicators.

The HDI, which evaluates life expectancy, mean years of schooling, and average incomes, offers a comprehensive view of a country's development beyond mere economic measures.

India's HDI value rose from 0.633 to 0.644 in 2022, categorising it within the medium human development bracket, similar to previous years.

This progress is driven by improvements across key HDI indicators. Life expectancy has increased to 67.7 years, while expected years of schooling have reached 12.6. Mean years of schooling have climbed to 6.57, and Gross National Income (GNI) per capita has seen a notable uptick from $6,542 to $6,951.

India has also made significant progress in reducing gender inequality, with a GII value of 0.437, surpassing both global and South Asian averages. However, the nation still grapples with a significant gender gap in labor force participation, with women lagging far behind men.

While India's progress is commendable, it lags behind some South Asian counterparts. The latest HDI assessment highlights global challenges, including rising inequalities and political polarization, necessitating collective action.

India's strides in reducing gender inequality are evident, with a ranking of 108 out of 166 countries in the gender inequality index (GII) 2022. However, addressing challenges such as the gender gap in labour force participation remains crucial.

(With PTI Inputs)