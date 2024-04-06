Advertisement

India-Singapore relations: The bilateral trade between Singapore and India soared to $35.6 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting a robust growth rate of 18.2 per cent compared to the previous year. This revelation was made by T Prabakar, the First Secretary (Commerce) at the Indian High Commission in Singapore, during his address at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Third International Conference held in Singapore from April 5-6.

Highlighting Singapore's pivotal role in India's trade landscape, Prabakar underscored that Singapore ranks as India's eighth-largest trading partner for the fiscal year 2022-23, constituting 3.1 per cent of India's overall trade volume.

Advertisement

The surge in bilateral trade was underlined by Prabakar, who noted that imports from Singapore to India during FY 22-23 amounted to $23.6 billion, registering a notable growth of 24.4 per cent. Correspondingly, exports from India to Singapore reached $12 billion, marking a commendable increase from the previous fiscal year.

Further delineating the trade dynamics, Prabakar stressed that Singapore holds significant stature in India's global trade portfolio. Singapore ranks as the sixth-largest export destination for India worldwide and the eighth-largest source of imports for the country during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Advertisement

Beyond the realm of merchandise trade, Prabakar shed light on the burgeoning foreign direct investment (FDI) landscape between India and Singapore. FDI equity inflows from Singapore to India during the fiscal year 2022-23 amounted to $17.2 billion, indicative of the robust investment ties between the two nations. Cumulatively, FDI inflows from Singapore to India stood at $155.612 billion from April 2000 to December 2023, constituting a significant 23 per cent of the total FDI flows into India during this period.

Prabakar further elucidated on the multifaceted relationship between India and Singapore, extending beyond trade to encompass strategic cooperation in emerging sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and green energy. He also underscored Singapore's pivotal role as one of India's largest sources of external commercial borrowings.

Advertisement

The two-day conference served as a platform for insightful discussions on various trade and technology issues. Members of the ICSI sought to gain valuable insights into Singapore's business laws, identifying potential synergies that could benefit both corporate and small enterprises in India.

(With PTI inputs.)