Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

India to be no.1 automobile manufacturing hub by 2029: Nitin Gadkari

His focus encompasses building a world-class road network, promoting alternative fuels, and slashing logistics costs.

Business Desk
Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Auto hub ambition: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has set a target to position the nation as the top automobile manufacturing hub by 2029.

His focus encompasses building a world-class road network, promoting alternative fuels, and slashing logistics costs. In a recent statement, Gadkari highlighted the role of robust infrastructure in catalysing capital investment, industrial growth, and agricultural development.

He envisions the Indian economy surging to become the world's third-largest within the next five years, with the automobile sector playing a pivotal role. Emphasising self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat), Gadkari highlighted the comprehensive presence of major players in the country's auto industry. 

Gadkari aims to expand the national highway network, which could rival the USA's by the end of 2024. The construction of 36 expressways aims to expedite travel between major cities.

In a notable departure from conventional funding routes, Gadkari plans to offer a competitive 8.05 per cent annual return to small investors engaging in bonds.

Furthermore, the minister's drive towards alternative fuels aligns with a broader goal of reducing the Rs 16 lakh crore annual import bill for fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories22 minutes ago

  2. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago

  3. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Suniel Shetty Was Scared About Athiya-Ahan Choosing To Be Actors

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Devotee Finds Bones in Prasadam, Authorities Order Probe

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement