Auto hub ambition: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has set a target to position the nation as the top automobile manufacturing hub by 2029.



His focus encompasses building a world-class road network, promoting alternative fuels, and slashing logistics costs. In a recent statement, Gadkari highlighted the role of robust infrastructure in catalysing capital investment, industrial growth, and agricultural development.



He envisions the Indian economy surging to become the world's third-largest within the next five years, with the automobile sector playing a pivotal role. Emphasising self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat), Gadkari highlighted the comprehensive presence of major players in the country's auto industry.

Gadkari aims to expand the national highway network, which could rival the USA's by the end of 2024. The construction of 36 expressways aims to expedite travel between major cities.



In a notable departure from conventional funding routes, Gadkari plans to offer a competitive 8.05 per cent annual return to small investors engaging in bonds.



Furthermore, the minister's drive towards alternative fuels aligns with a broader goal of reducing the Rs 16 lakh crore annual import bill for fossil fuels.