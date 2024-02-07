Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

India to defend fishermen subsidies at WTO, seeks moratorium from advanced nations

India aims to advocate for extension of subsidies to its approximately nine million destitute fishermen operating within 200 nautical miles of its coastline.

Business Desk
India's stance on fishing subsidies
India's stance on fishing subsidies | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India's stance on fishing subsidies: India is set to resist any restrictions on its subsidies to impoverished fishermen at the upcoming World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 29. The country will also assertively demand a 25-year moratorium on fishing subsidies from advanced nations such as the United States and the European Union, according to three government officials.

New Delhi aims to advocate for the extension of subsidies to its approximately nine million destitute fishermen operating within 200 nautical miles of its coastline during the WTO talks. The officials, requesting anonymity in adherence to government policy on international forum discussions, revealed India's stance on the matter.

In the forthcoming fisheries negotiations, India, in collaboration with like-minded members, will push for an agreement that obliges advanced countries to refrain from providing subsidies to their fishing industries in international waters for the next 25 years.

Einar Gunnarsson, chair of the WTO's fisheries subsidies negotiations committee, has highlighted the committee's commitment to developing an agreement draft to submit to ministers. The objective is to address subsidies contributing to over-capacity and over-fishing.

In 2022, WTO members reached a preliminary agreement aimed at reducing substantial subsidies for illegal and over-exploitative fishing. However, India has yet to ratify this agreement, requiring the approval of two-thirds of the WTO's 164 members to become operational. Currently, 55 members, including China, the US, and various African nations, have ratified the agreement.

According to an official with direct knowledge of the matter, India is expected to ratify the agreement later this year, following the general elections.

Global fishing subsidies, estimated at $35.4 billion according to a 2019 study in Marine Policy, involve top subsidisers such as China, the EU, the US, South Korea, and Japan. Indian officials emphasise that developing nations like India require distinct treatment for their fishing industry, predominantly composed of impoverished fishermen, in the years ahead.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

