English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 22:35 IST

IMD forecasts warmer summer across most of states this year

India is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March, with more than 117 per cent of LPA of 29.9 mm.

Business Desk
2023 was second warmest year for India since 1901, says IMD
College girls braving the roads during summer | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Long-range forecast: A warmer-than-normal summer is expected to be witnessed in India this year, with El Nino conditions expected to continue at least until May, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. As per the IMD, there could be more heatwave days than normal over northeast peninsular India, a region that includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka, and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha, IMD said.

As per IMD forecast, India is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm). India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said while addressing mediapersons.

Advertisement

The IMD chief said heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said. Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Mohapatra said the prevailing El Nino conditions, the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean, will continue through the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.

Advertisement

The IMD chief said La Nina conditions, which are generally associated with good monsoon rainfall in India, are likely to set in by the second half of the monsoon season.  Mohapatra further said that India recorded an average minimum temperature of 14.61 degrees Celsius in February, the second highest in the month since 1901.

In terms of western disturbances (WDs), a phenomenon that causes a change in weather, India witnessed eight WDs, which especially affected the weather in western Himalayan states in February. Of these, six were active western disturbances that led to rain and hailstorms over the plains in north and central India, the IMD said. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

5 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

5 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

5 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

5 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

13 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

14 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

14 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Neeraj Goyat settles viral feud with Jake Paul

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. ‘Digital House Arrest’: Delhi Police Warns Against New Cyber Crime

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Jayaram Starrer Abraham Ozler Locks Its OTT Debut Date

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Announcement Date Revealed

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo