India well poised to become world's third-largest economy: PM Modi

India to become third-largest economy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi, Modi said during the last ten years of his government, India has moved up from being in the eleventh position among global economies to now being the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“In the last ten years, India has moved from standing at the eleventh spot in the rank of biggest economies to now becoming the fifth-largest economy in the world. In my presence, I have promised to make India the third-largest economy of the world,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister said India has the most thriving start-up ecosystem, while also highlighting flagship social schemes launched by his government, especially in the areas of housing, potable drinking water and healthcare services.

"Our government is continuously working to improve quality of life. We have built more than four crore pakka (concrete) houses and ensured potable water for over 10 crore people. Over 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been set up for a vast healthcare system to be put in place," Modi said

The Prime Minister said India is home to one of the highest numbers of users of smartphones, adding that the country rolled out 5-G technology at the fastest pace with an indigenous tech platform. He said India and UAE with the help of the pen of time, will script a new chapter in world history.

India and UAE’s friendship is a one for a brighter future. We are working towards a better tomorrow. Modi hailed the large number of student exchanges between India and the UAE.

“Kalam (pen), kitaab (book), zameen (land) are some of the words spoken in India with their origin in the UAE. There is a lot in common we share,” said Modi.