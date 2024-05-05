Advertisement

Finance Minister on Economy: The Indian economy which features among the top five global economies would regress into the "fragile five" in case Congress' poll manifesto were to be implemented, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Sitharaman's comments have come in the backdrop of the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's comments which have advocated on conducting an economic survey and stirred a debate on redistribution of wealth.

"It is the worst manifesto which is not in the interest of the nation," Sitharaman said.

Addressing a select group of media persons in Pune, the Finance Minister added: "The issue is not just of one state but matters the entire country. If similar measures (Congress document) were to be implemented across the country, the economy, currently ranked among the top five globally and projected to rise to the third position in the next couple of years, would regress into the 'fragile five'," the Finance Minister said.

(With PTI inputs)