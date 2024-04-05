Advertisement

Forex reserves at record high: India's foreign exchange reserves have reached a new milestone, marking a sixth consecutive week of growth to hit a record high of $645.58 billion as of March 29, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

During the reporting week, the reserves saw an increase of $2.95 billion, following a total rise of $26.5 billion over the previous five weeks. The RBI's intervention in the foreign exchange market aims to mitigate excessive volatility in the Rupee.

The fluctuation in foreign currency assets is attributed to the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets within the reserves. Additionally, the country’s foreign exchange reserves encompass its reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Despite strong economic growth and increasing inflows into equity and debt markets, the RBI continues to absorb inflows to fortify reserves. Governor Shaktikanta Das underlined the importance of building a substantial buffer of forex reserves, stating that it serves as a vital safeguard during economic downturns or periods of heightened volatility.

During the week covered by the foreign exchange data, the rupee experienced pressure, hitting a record low of 83.45 against the dollar. However, it managed to register marginal gains for the week, closing at 83.2950 on Friday, reflecting a 0.1 per cent increase.

(With Reuters inputs)