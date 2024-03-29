Advertisement

India’s forex reserves: The country’s foreign exchange reserves surged to an all-time high, marking a fifth consecutive weekly increase to reach $642.63 billion as of March 22, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

During the reporting week, the reserves saw a major uptick of $139 million. Fluctuations in foreign currency assets, denominated in dollar terms, encompass the impact of currency appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held within the reserves.

Advertisement

India's foreign exchange reserves also encompass its Reserve Tranche position within the International Monetary Fund.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in the foreign exchange market to mitigate excessive volatility in the rupee's value.

Advertisement

Closing at 83.40 against the dollar on Thursday, the domestic currency experienced stability. However, India's financial markets remained closed on Friday in observance of a holiday.

(With Reuters inputs)