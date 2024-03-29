×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

India’s forex reserves cross $642.64 bn to reach new record high

India's foreign exchange reserves also encompass its Reserve Tranche position within the International Monetary Fund.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

India’s forex reserves: The country’s foreign exchange reserves surged to an all-time high, marking a fifth consecutive weekly increase to reach $642.63 billion as of March 22, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

During the reporting week, the reserves saw a major uptick of $139 million. Fluctuations in foreign currency assets, denominated in dollar terms, encompass the impact of currency appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held within the reserves.

Advertisement

India's foreign exchange reserves also encompass its Reserve Tranche position within the International Monetary Fund.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in the foreign exchange market to mitigate excessive volatility in the rupee's value.

Advertisement

Closing at 83.40 against the dollar on Thursday, the domestic currency experienced stability. However, India's financial markets remained closed on Friday in observance of a holiday.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

2 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

3 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

10 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

11 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

11 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

11 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

13 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

16 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

19 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

19 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

20 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

26 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

41 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

an hour ago
Crew posters

Crew Review

an hour ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

an hour ago
VST Tillers Tractors

Force Motors trucks

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo