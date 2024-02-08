English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Cargo movement through inland waterways grew at 7.5% in Apr-Nov 2023: Govt

Ro-Ro services by Bahri Line, a shipping carrier from Saudi Arabia were also started in 2023

Business Desk
Dal Lake
Dal Pari” boat ambulance is fully equipped to handle a wide range of medical emergencies | Image:Mubashir Hussain
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cargo Movement through Inland Waterways in India between April and November 2023, stood at 86.47 MMT, against 80.44 MMT in April and November 2022, registering a growth of 7.49 per cent, the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways said in a release on Tuesday.

The ministry informed about initiatives taken in 2023 and also talked about the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) to develop Inland Water Transport (IWT) in India. “The Union Minister will chair this initiative, with participation from State Governments/UTs and other Union Ministries as members. This will boost cargo, passenger movement, and river cruise tourism,” the ministry said. 

Advertisement

Throwing light on the efforts made by the government to boost river cruise tourism in India, the ministry said, “ The world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas was flagged off by PM Modi in 2023. The 51-day cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh will cover over 3,200 km across five Indian states and Bangladesh, with visits to 50 tourist spots. The ship is 62 meters long, 12 meters wide, with three decks and 18 suites accommodating 36 tourists,” the release stated. 

Similarly, Ro-Ro services by Bahri Line, a shipping carrier from Saudi Arabia were also started in 2023. “Ro-Ro service called FE service (Far East Europe) from Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) in January The new Ro-Ro service directly connects China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Europe (Germany, France, and Belgium), providing a direct opportunity for exporters and importers,” the government release read. 

Advertisement

In addition, the ministry also launched an online Dredging Monitoring System (Sagar Samriddhi) launched by the Minister for PSW aims to streamline the monitoring of dredging activities at Major Ports/IWAI, increase the productivity of dredgers, and achieve daily targets for timely completion of dredging projects. 

Advertisement

Published January 2nd, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement