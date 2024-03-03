English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 17:45 IST

CBI arrests NHAI general manager in Rs 20-lakh bribery case

Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI arrests NHAI GM:  The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Sunday.

Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered Rs 45 lakh cash, including the bribe of Rs 20 lakh, during a search operation following Kale's arrest, the officials said.

A case has been registered against Kale and 11 others, including the private company, they said. 

With PTI Inputs

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 17:45 IST

