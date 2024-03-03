Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 17:45 IST
CBI arrests NHAI general manager in Rs 20-lakh bribery case
Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.
CBI arrests NHAI GM: The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Sunday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered Rs 45 lakh cash, including the bribe of Rs 20 lakh, during a search operation following Kale's arrest, the officials said.
A case has been registered against Kale and 11 others, including the private company, they said.
With PTI Inputs
