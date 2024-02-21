Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Coal PSUs Achieved 95.83% of annual capex Target by Jan 2024

In 2022-23, Coal CPSEs surpassed approximately 113 per cent of their capex goals.

Business Desk
Coal levy
Sources indicate that these fresh notices have been issued against approximately a dozen individuals. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Capex by Coal PSUs: The Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the coal sector have notched up an impressive 95.83 per cent of their annual capital expenditure (capex) target as of January 2024. 

This trend of outpacing capex expectations is not only observed in this year, this phenomenon has been consistent over the recent years. 

Advertisement

Coal India Limited (CIL) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) surpassed expectations, achieving 104.88 per cent and a remarkable 123.33 per cent, respectively, of their allocated targets. 

In 2022-23, Coal CPSEs surpassed approximately 113 per cent of their capex goals.

Advertisement

As we navigate the current fiscal of 2023-24, the Ministry of Coal has set an ambitious capex target of Rs 21,030 crore. The achievements thus far reveal substantial progress, with Rs 20,153 crore accomplished as of January 2024, representing an impressive 95.83 per cent advancement toward the annual objective. 

Surge in Capex Investment

Advertisement

With an anticipated surge in capex investments in the final two months of the fiscal year, it is foreseen that CIL and NLCIL will not only meet but potentially surpass their annual capex targets. 

This bodes well for India's economic growth trajectory, as capex plays a pivotal role in stimulating various facets of the economy. Its multiplier effect contributes to increased consumption, and heightened demand, catalyzes industrial growth, generates employment, and boosts the creation of enduring infrastructure.

Advertisement

The robust performance of Coal PSUs in meeting and exceeding their capex targets stands as a compelling narrative of their crucial role in propelling India towards sustained economic prosperity.

 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

27 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

2 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

3 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

3 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

3 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

21 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

21 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

21 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

21 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

21 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Birth of Kohli's newborn celebrated in PAK, sweets savored in Lahore

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Sukanta Majumdar Visits Republic Reporter Santu Pan's Family

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Did Bhumi Take A Dig At Animal As She Discusses 'Hyper Masculine Films'?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. International Mother Language Day 2024

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo