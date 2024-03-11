×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

'Engineering marvel': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launches 1st phase of Mumbai coastal road

The coastal road, once fully operational, will seamlessly integrate with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and extend up to Dahisar, covering a total span of 53 km.

Reported by: Business Desk
Mumbai coastal road inauguration
Mumbai coastal road inauguration | Image:MCRP
Mumbai coastal road inauguration: Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the first phase of the Mumbai coastal road project on Monday, spanning the stretch between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai, hailing it as an "engineering marvel." The initial phase, covering a 10.5-kilometer-long corridor, marks a significant milestone in the ambitious project aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity along Mumbai's coastline.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, alongside other dignitaries. The event was marked by the unveiling of electric buses operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), dedicated to ferrying women, and a vintage car rally that traversed the newly inaugurated coastal road.

Commencing construction on October 13, 2018, the project carries a hefty price tag of Rs 12,721 crore. The coastal road, officially named 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road,' incorporates cutting-edge technology and design principles, earning acclaim as a marvel of modern engineering.

Ensuring utmost safety measures, Chief Minister Shinde assured the public of the road's secure infrastructure, with plans to open the second phase to traffic by May. The coastal road, once fully operational, will seamlessly integrate with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and extend up to Dahisar, covering a total span of 53 kilometers.

With the aim of promoting green initiatives, the project includes the development of a world-class Central Park spanning approximately 300 acres, offering a lush green respite within the bustling metropolis. Notably, the coastal road pays homage to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with plans for a statue in Worli commemorating the Maratha warrior king's legacy.

Addressing past hurdles, Chief Minister Shinde underscored the challenges faced during the project's progression, subtly referencing impediments encountered under the previous administration. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the coastal road's significance while addressing concerns regarding its development.

In addition to the coastal road project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allocated Rs 500 crore in its budget for the development of the Siddhivinayak Temple area in Mumbai. Chief Minister Shinde emphasised plans for meticulous planning and execution, with a focus on appointing expert architects to oversee the project's implementation, drawing parallels to successful urban development initiatives elsewhere in the country.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published March 11th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

