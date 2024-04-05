×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Gas traded volume down 80% YoY in March on IGX

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 1.13 Million MMBtu (~28 MMSCM) gas volume in March’24, lower by 80 [er on YoY basis

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani Total Gas
Adani Total Gas | Image:Adani Total Gas
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gas traded on IGX: The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) witnessed a notable downturn in gas trading activity, with volumes plummeting by 80 per cent compared to the previous year. This downturn, primarily attributed to surging gas prices and an extended winter season, led to diminished demand for gas-based power generation. Despite this challenging environment, the exchange managed to execute 65 trades, with daily contracts emerging as the most popular choice among traders. Despite the subdued trading volumes, gas deliveries on the exchange amounted to nearly 2.34 MMSCMD, a recent release by India Gas Exchange stated. 

“The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 1.13 Million MMBtu (~28 MMSCM) gas volume in March’24, lower by 80 [er on YoY basis,” the release stated. 

Advertisement

Key delivery points for free market gas included Dahej and the KG Basin, highlighting the significance of these locations in the gas trading landscape. Other notable trading hubs included Ankot, Suvali, Mhaskal, and Bhadbhut. 

The Gas Index of India (GIXI) for March 2024 witnessed a decline, reflecting a market adjustment to prevailing conditions. Regional variations in gas prices were evident, with the southern and western regions recording slightly lower prices compared to the national average. Spot gas benchmark prices such as HH and TTF were also closely monitored, indicating broader market trends.

Advertisement

Trading activity in the Domestic Ceiling Price category of gas persisted, with significant volumes transacted below the ceiling price at the KG Basin delivery point.

Looking back at the financial year 2024, while total trading volumes experienced a YoY decline of 20 per cent, attributed mainly to reduced sales by domestic gas producers, there was a notable surge in Free Market Gas trade, reaching a record high. Daily and Monthly contracts emerged as the preferred choices among traders, reflecting their adaptability to market conditions.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

a few seconds ago
H9N2 Avian Influenza Virus: Causes, symptoms and prevention

H5N1 Spreads

2 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

NYC Earthquake

6 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

16 minutes ago
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

Telangana Issues Advisory

17 minutes ago
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning

Rain Likely in Delhi

20 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
BMC

Heat Stroke Prevention

24 minutes ago
Adani Total Gas

Gas traded volume

29 minutes ago
NBFC

RBI cancel certificate

31 minutes ago
Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat on Congress

31 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

32 minutes ago
Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed

32 minutes ago
The Rock and Cody Rhodes

How to watch WrestleMania

33 minutes ago
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.

Canadian Economic Activit

36 minutes ago
Krystle Dsouza

Krystle's Goa Trip

37 minutes ago
Erdogan

Turkey Israel Arrests

37 minutes ago
Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara's operations

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News20 hours ago

  4. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News20 hours ago

  5. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo