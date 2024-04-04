Advertisement

Power supply in Summer: As India braces for the impending summer heatwave, the government launches a proactive campaign to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Power Minister R K Singh recently issued a directive calling upon all power plants to operate at maximum capacity, signalling a decisive move to meet the anticipated surge in demand.

Recognising the looming challenge, the government is mobilising resources across the board to fortify the country's power infrastructure. This includes reviving idle power plants and leveraging surplus power from specialized generating stations. Moreover, efforts are underway to shore up coal reserves at thermal power plants, critical for sustaining the nation's energy backbone.

Meeting Peak Summer Demand

Minister Singh's unwavering confidence in meeting peak summer demand underscores a concerted effort across diverse energy sources, ranging from thermal to hydro, renewable, and gas-based. With meteorological forecasts predicting unprecedented heatwaves, the government's proactive stance is poised to mitigate potential disruptions in power supply.

India's power sector is no stranger to growth, with demand scaling new heights year after year. To keep pace with this burgeoning demand, the government is channelling investments into expanding capacity, particularly in renewable energy projects, reflecting a strategic shift towards sustainable power solutions.

In a bid to streamline operations, the Ministry of Power has directed thermal plants to defer maintenance activities and prioritize planning. Additionally, expedited commissioning of new power infrastructure is underway across various sectors, underscoring a commitment to bolstering the nation's energy resilience.

As the summer season approaches, India's power sector stands at the forefront of ensuring business continuity and public welfare. With meticulous planning and proactive measures, the government aims to navigate the challenges ahead, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to powering India's growth trajectory even in the face of adversity.

With PTI Inputs