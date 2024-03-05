English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates 201 CNG stations

The CNG stations, established by 15 City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities of GAIL across 52 Geographical Areas.

Reported by: Business Desk
Hardeep Puri
Hardeep Puri | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Puri inaugrates CNG stations: Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, marked a milestone by dedicating 201 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and the country's inaugural Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Unit. the government release said on Tuesday.  

The CNG stations, established by 15 City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities of GAIL across 52 Geographical Areas, underscore the commitment to cleaner and sustainable fuel. Puri emphasised the government's vision to elevate natural gas's share in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030. 

Advertisement

The move aligns with the goal of developing a National Gas Grid and an extensive CGD network to support a gas-centric economy. Puri praised GAIL for its innovative Small-Scale LNG unit in Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing its potential to link isolated gas sources with markets. 

The comprehensive vision includes around 17,500 CNG stations and 120 million PNG (Domestic) connections by 2030, fostering ancillary industries for self-reliant India. This initiative marks a commitment to sustainable energy practices, addressing environmental concerns and reducing the carbon footprint.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

3 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

6 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

20 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Match begins

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Former India bowler with best figures in List A cricket retires

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Budding kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra to take centre stage

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Begins Today After Much Delay

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 To Release On This Date

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo