Puri inaugrates CNG stations: Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, marked a milestone by dedicating 201 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and the country's inaugural Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Unit. the government release said on Tuesday.

The CNG stations, established by 15 City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities of GAIL across 52 Geographical Areas, underscore the commitment to cleaner and sustainable fuel. Puri emphasised the government's vision to elevate natural gas's share in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030.

The move aligns with the goal of developing a National Gas Grid and an extensive CGD network to support a gas-centric economy. Puri praised GAIL for its innovative Small-Scale LNG unit in Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing its potential to link isolated gas sources with markets.

The comprehensive vision includes around 17,500 CNG stations and 120 million PNG (Domestic) connections by 2030, fostering ancillary industries for self-reliant India. This initiative marks a commitment to sustainable energy practices, addressing environmental concerns and reducing the carbon footprint.

