Hydroelectric power: India is witnessing a surge in hydroelectric power projects, with 15 GW under construction and a projected increase to 67 GW by 2031-32. This growth is fueled by forecasts of higher rainfall and the strategic development of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) to provide grid stability and balance to the renewable energy mix, a government release said on Friday.

A decline in hydropower generation in 2023-24, despite expectations of increased rainfall, was influenced by natural disasters such as flash floods in regions crucial for hydroenergy production. While the southern region faced reduced rainfall, flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and the Eastern region disrupted operations, impacting over 60 per cent of total hydro energy generation.

Despite challenges, the Indian Meteorological Department's prediction of a good monsoon in FY 2024-25 offers hope for replenishing reservoir capacities. The current downturn may be temporary, and the government remains optimistic about the sector's long-term prospects.

Amid India's energy transition, hydroelectric power continues to play a crucial role, offering peaking support and enhancing grid reliability. Despite challenges in project development, the government is committed to accelerating hydro capacity growth to meet renewable energy targets and reduce emissions intensity.