×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

India’s non-fossil fuel capacity to triple by fiscal 2030: CRISIL

Renewable sources, excluding hydro, are anticipated to witness a robust addition of 310-320 GW by fiscal 2030.

Reported by: Business Desk
Wind energy
Wind energy | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Non-fossil fuel capacity: India is poised to significantly increase its non-fossil fuel capacity, aiming for a threefold expansion by fiscal 2030, according to the latest plans, a report by CRISIL showed on Wednesday.  The move is part of the country's commitment to reducing emission intensity in GDP by 45 per cent compared to 2005 levels. Forecasts suggest that the installed capacity will experience an 86 per cent growth from 416 GW in fiscal 2023 to 770-780 GW by fiscal 2030, with non-fossil fuel sources constituting approximately 90 per cent of this additional capacity.

Renewable sources, excluding hydro, are anticipated to witness a robust addition of 310-320 GW by fiscal 2030, reflecting an 18 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from fiscal 2023. 
This surge will result in renewables claiming a 57 per cent share in the installed capacity. Solar and wind energy will contribute significantly, with expected additions of 210-220 GW and 50-55 GW, respectively, between fiscal 2023 and 2030.

Advertisement

To address the intermittency challenges associated with renewable energy, there is an emphasis on integrating storage elements, including pumped storage plants (PSP) and battery energy storage systems (BESS). 
The installed capacity of storage elements is projected to reach 45-50 GW by fiscal 2030, constituting around 6 per cent of the total installed capacity. BESS is expected to account for 25-30 GW, while PSP is estimated to reach 17-20 GW. 

Although the capacity addition for PSP may start slowly, it is anticipated to accelerate after fiscal 2028 when several ongoing projects are commissioned. This expansion aligns with India's commitment to sustainable and low-emission energy sources.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

43 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

44 minutes ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

6 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

18 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Cristiano Ronaldo proves he is still a die-hard Madridista by heart

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Hilarious Video Of Mother Monkey Slapping Her Naughty Baby And Pulling

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. China securities regulator pledges protection for small investors

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo