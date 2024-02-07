Advertisement

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrated the establishment of 75 new airports over the last decade, aligning with the Modi government's mission to democratise air travel. The government sets its sights on elevating the current tally of 149 airports to a robust 220 within the next 5 to 7 years. Minister Scindia stressed on the transformative growth of India's civil aviation sector, which has burgeoned from 400 aircraft a decade ago to an impressive count of 713 planes, with plans for further expansion.

Speaking at the inauguration of AAR-Indamer's aircraft Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nagpur, Scindia underscored the event's historical significance, marking a crucial juncture in India's MRO evolution. The Civil Aviation Minister reflected on the sector's century-old journey, expressing confidence in its current scale and the array of opportunities it presents.

Scindia shared noteworthy statistics, detailing Air India's procurement of 470 aircraft, split between Airbus and Boeing, and IndiGo's acquisition of 500 planes. These historic orders not only impact India but contribute to the global aviation landscape. The minister lauded the creation of four new airlines as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making air travel accessible to all citizens.

Highlighting the sector's remarkable turnaround, Scindia pointed out the construction of 75 airports in the last decade, bringing the total count to 149, including helipads and aerodromes. The ambitious vision aims to elevate this milestone to 220 airports within the next 5 to 7 years, backed by a substantial Rs 1 lakh crore capital expenditure plan. He emphasized the surge in air passenger traffic, growing by 130% over the past decade.

Scindia commended the rapid growth of the MRO sector, attributing it to India's engineering talent. The newly inaugurated AAR-Indamer facility, a historic joint venture between the oldest MRO in India and the largest MRO in the USA (AAR), stands as a testament to this growth. The minister urged the aviation ministry to adopt a dual role as both regulator and facilitator.

In a strategic move, Boeing, in collaboration with GMR Aero Technic, is establishing a facility to convert Boeing passenger jets into freight aircraft for the Indian cargo sector. Scindia announced Boeing's imminent inauguration of its largest engineering and design facility outside the USA in Bengaluru, representing a substantial investment of nearly $200 million.

Director of AAR-Indamer (MRO), Prajay Patel, outlined their target to conduct maintenance and repair for both foreign and local aircraft. Patel highlighted the positive impact on the local aviation ecosystem, including plans for a training institute. The minister concluded the day by reviewing the new terminal building at Pune airport, expressing the government's commitment to increase the country's airports to 200 by 2030.

(With PTI inputs)

