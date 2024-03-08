Advertisement

JandK highway development: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced a significant allocation of Rs 2093.92 crore for various infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of social media posts, Minister Gadkari revealed the details of the sanctioned funds for critical projects across the region. Among the key initiatives is the allocation of Rs 1404.94 crore for the Widening and Strengthening project of the Rafiabad – Kupwara – Chowkibal – Tangdhar – Chamkot section of National Highway-701.

This project, executed under Project Beacon in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, aims to transform the 51 Km route into 2-lanes with Paved Shoulders. Highlighting the strategic importance of this route, Minister Gadkari emphasised its role in facilitating logistics and promoting tourism development in North Kashmir near the International Border.

Additionally, an allocation of Rs 126.58 crore has been approved for the development, operation, and maintenance of a Ropeway from SDA Parking (Near Zabarwan Park) to Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar district. Spanning 1.05 km, this project, operating on the Hybrid Annuity Mode, aims to provide convenient and eco-friendly transportation, offering a panoramic view of Srinagar city and Dal Lake while reducing travel time to the temple.

Furthermore, an allocation of Rs 562.40 crore has been sanctioned for the Upgradation and Strengthening project of the Nashri- Chenani section of National Highway-244, spanning 39.10 Km in districts Udhampur and Ramban. This initiative, operating under the EPC mode, is expected to enhance connectivity to prominent tourist spots like Patnitop, thereby stimulating economic development in the region.

Minister Gadkari's announcement underscores the government's commitment to infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to bolster connectivity, promote tourism, and foster economic growth in the region.

