×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

NLC India signs MoU with Rajasthan govt to set up 1125 MW energy projects

The MoU exchange is a resolute step towards sustainable and robust energy infrastructure, in line with India's ambitious renewable energy targets.

Reported by: Business Desk
NLC India MoU with Rajasthan Government
NLC India MoU with Rajasthan Government | Image:PIB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Focus on energy: NLC India Limited has signed a monumental Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan on March 10, 2024, to formulate a joint venture aimed at establishing a 125 MW Lignite Based Power Plant and a colossal 1000 MW Solar Power Plant in the region.

With an investment exceeding Rs 7000 Crores, the MoU underlines NLC India Limited's focus on advancing renewable energy initiatives. The envisioned projects include the establishment of a 125 MW Lignite Pit-head Thermal Power Plant in Bikaner district and the construction of a massive 1000 MW Solar Power Plant. Moreover, a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued for the setup of an additional 810 MW solar power plant, aligning with NLC India's corporate plan to become a power major with a capacity of 17 GW, including over 6 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

Advertisement

The MoU exchange is a resolute step towards sustainable and robust energy infrastructure, in line with India's ambitious renewable energy targets. Additionally, during the ceremony, several other MoUs were signed with other entities such as Coal India Ltd, NTPC, PGCIL, and REC for the augmentation of generation capacity, transmission systems, and financing.

The ceremonious exchange of the MoU took place in the presence of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLC India Ltd, and Devender Singhvi from RVUNL along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, and Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena. 

Advertisement

Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi commended the proactive vision of the Prime Minister and the commitment of CM Rajasthan to expediting transformative projects. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

18 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

19 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

19 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

19 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: SC Asks SBI To Disclose Electoral Bonds Details By March 12

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. 'Naye Bharat Ki Tasveer': Stunning Video of Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Tata Group shares drop amid uncertainty over Tata Sons IPO

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. NLC India signs MoU with Rajasthan govt to set up 1125 MW energy project

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  5. SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme For Violating 'Right to Info'

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo