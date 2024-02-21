Advertisement

NTPC Land Lease Deal: NTPC Limited, a key player in the power sector, has formalized a Land Lease Agreement. The agreement, between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), sets the stage for the development of an expansive "Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub."

Spanning over 1,200 acres near Pudimadaka village in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub is poised to become a global hub for cutting-edge technologies in the new energy paradigm, the government release said on Wednesday.

The hub envisions hosting facilities for electrolyser and fuel cell manufacturing, ancillary industries, startup incubation, testing facilities, and the production and export of green hydrogen derivatives like ammonia and methanol.

India's largest green hydrogen production facility

A standout feature of the project is the construction of India's largest green hydrogen production facility, boasting a capacity of 1,200 tons per day. This facility is strategically positioned to cater to various export markets by further transforming green hydrogen into derivatives like ammonia and methanol.

The exchange took place at the Secretariat, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Amravati, witnessed by key figures including the Chief Secretary, K S Jawahar Reddy, and Executive Director of NTPC, R Sarangapani.

The move aligns with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's National Green Hydrogen Mission, approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crores. The overarching goal is to position India as the global hub for the production, usage, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

NTPC, with a total installed capacity of 74 GW, is not just a major power generation player but is actively diversifying its portfolio. The fully owned subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Limited, spearheads initiatives in Renewable Energy Parks, Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage Technologies, and Round-the-Clock renewable energy power.

With ambitious plans to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, NTPC is at the forefront of supporting Andhra Pradesh's and India's decarbonization goals, solidifying its commitment to a sustainable energy future.