English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

RBI Approves PFC's Finance Company in GIFT City

The entity at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) will present new business opportunities for PFC

Business Desk
GIFT City
GIFT City | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Approval from RBI: Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday got approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a wholly-owned finance company in the GIFT City in Gujarat.

The entity at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) will present new business opportunities for PFC and contribute to the growth of the country's power sector, PFC Chairman and Managing Director Parminder Chopra said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to a regulatory filing, PFC is in receipt of the no objection letter from the RBI for setting up a finance company as a wholly-owned subsidiary in GIFT City.

"The GIFT City platform provides a conducive environment for international lending activities and a world-class infrastructure. We are confident that PFC will leverage these advantages to carve a niche for itself in the global market," she said.

Advertisement

As per the filing, PFC's entry into the IFSC is expected to open up new business opportunities and establish its global presence.

PFC is an infrastructure finance company under the power ministry. 

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement