PM Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 9,750 cr in Rewari

Infra boost: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled and laid the foundation stone for a slew of projects exceeding Rs 9,750 crores in Rewari, Haryana. These ventures span a spectrum of sectors, including urban transport, health, rail, and tourism, signaling a substantial economic injection into the region.

During the inauguration, PM Modi reminisced about his first engagement as the PM candidate in Rewari back in 2013, expressing gratitude for the enduring support from the local populace. Recognizing the people's blessings as a valuable asset, he attributed India's global achievements, such as participation in G20 and Chandrayaan, to their unwavering support.

Focusing on the pivotal role of Haryana's development in the nation's progress, PM Modi delineated projects valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crores. These initiatives encompass modernizing transportation infrastructure, railways, and healthcare facilities. The roster includes notable projects like AIIMS Rewari, Gurugram Metro, and the experiential museum Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, showcasing cultural contributions and Lord Shri Krishna's teachings.

Highlighting the success of 'Modi's Guarantee,' the Prime Minister recounted milestones like the abrogation of Article 370 and the fulfillment of promises related to the country's prestige and the construction of the Ram Temple. He commended Rewari's pivotal role in the realization of the 'One Rank One Pension' guarantee, a boon for ex-servicemen.

PM Modi assured the establishment of Rewari AIIMS, marking a significant addition to the country's medical infrastructure. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring at least one medical college in every district. Drawing comparisons between governance approaches, the Prime Minister lauded Haryana's growth in agriculture and industries under a double-engine government.

Recognizing the state's prowess in the textile industry, which contributes significantly to India's export landscape, PM Modi highlighted the Central Government's substantial financial assistance to MSMEs and small-scale industries. Traditional artisans were also acknowledged through the PM-Vishwakarma Yojna.

