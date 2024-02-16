Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

PM Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 9,750 cr in Rewari

During the inauguration, PM Modi reminisced about his first engagement as the PM candidate in Rewari back in 2013.

Business Desk
PM Modi in Rewari
PM Modi in Rewari | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Infra boost: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled and laid the foundation stone for a slew of projects exceeding Rs 9,750 crores in Rewari, Haryana. These ventures span a spectrum of sectors, including urban transport, health, rail, and tourism, signaling a substantial economic injection into the region.

During the inauguration, PM Modi reminisced about his first engagement as the PM candidate in Rewari back in 2013, expressing gratitude for the enduring support from the local populace. Recognizing the people's blessings as a valuable asset, he attributed India's global achievements, such as participation in G20 and Chandrayaan, to their unwavering support.

Advertisement

Focusing on the pivotal role of Haryana's development in the nation's progress, PM Modi delineated projects valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crores. These initiatives encompass modernizing transportation infrastructure, railways, and healthcare facilities. The roster includes notable projects like AIIMS Rewari, Gurugram Metro, and the experiential museum Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, showcasing cultural contributions and Lord Shri Krishna's teachings.

Highlighting the success of 'Modi's Guarantee,' the Prime Minister recounted milestones like the abrogation of Article 370 and the fulfillment of promises related to the country's prestige and the construction of the Ram Temple. He commended Rewari's pivotal role in the realization of the 'One Rank One Pension' guarantee, a boon for ex-servicemen.

Advertisement

PM Modi assured the establishment of Rewari AIIMS, marking a significant addition to the country's medical infrastructure. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring at least one medical college in every district. Drawing comparisons between governance approaches, the Prime Minister lauded Haryana's growth in agriculture and industries under a double-engine government.

Recognizing the state's prowess in the textile industry, which contributes significantly to India's export landscape, PM Modi highlighted the Central Government's substantial financial assistance to MSMEs and small-scale industries. Traditional artisans were also acknowledged through the PM-Vishwakarma Yojna.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

an hour ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

an hour ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

an hour ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

an hour ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

an hour ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

2 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

2 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

3 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

3 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

3 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

3 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

3 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi's trade loss due to farmers' protest

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 25-26 Vehicles Gutted in Fire in Mumbai's Borivali

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Fisker's 2023 Ocean vehicles face NHTSA's preliminary probe

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. Chhava: Vicky Kaushal Does Intense Workout Despite Injury | Watch

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Captain Fresh raises $25 million to expand global presence

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo