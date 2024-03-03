English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

PM Modi to lay foundation for series of NTPC projects on Monday

This move highlights the government's commitment to fostering innovation and addressing India’s energy needs.

Reported by: Business Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Modi inaugurating NTPC plants: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation for a series of NTPC projects, collectively valued at Rs 30,023 crore, on March 4, 2024. This move highlights the government's commitment to fostering innovation and addressing India’s energy needs. 

Among the key power projects to be inaugurated is Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-I), a pivotal initiative contributing to the region's power supply. Additionally, the dedication of Unit-2 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x600 MW) showcases India's commitment to adopting advanced technologies in the energy sector. 

The laying of the foundation stone for the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2X800 MW), marks a crucial step towards bolstering the national power infrastructure.

In addition to power projects, several research and development initiatives will be inaugurated, further highlighting India's commitment to technological advancements. The dedication of the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat Super Thermal Power Station is a noteworthy step towards sustainable construction practices. The STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at NTPC NETRA Campus signifies a move towards eco-friendly energy solutions.

Moreover, the foundation stone laying for the Flue gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara Super Thermal Power Station and the Sea Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at NTPC Simhadri highlighted India's commitment to exploring innovative and greener avenues in the energy sector. The foundation stone for the Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba Super Thermal Power Station is poised to contribute to the nation's green energy transition.

As India strives for self-sufficiency and cleaner energy alternatives, these projects stand as testament to the nation's dedication to fostering technological innovation and sustainable practices in the power sector. 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

