Infra projects in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rolled out development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam.

The infrastructure projects, some funded by the state government and some by the Centre, were unveiled at a function at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati.

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones were laid were the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati (Rs 358 crore), the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).

The second edition of 'Asom Mala' roads was also kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise upgrading and constructing 43 new roads with 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

Besides, Modi laid the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed for Rs 3,250 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed for Rs 578 crore, and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Modi inaugurated the four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed for Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed for Rs 592 crore.

Modi arrived here on Saturday evening and stayed the night at the Koinadhara State Guest House in the city.

He met the office bearers of the BJP's state core committee at night and discussed party affairs, a senior official said.

"In the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita and other party leaders were present," he said.

