PM Modi infra push: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated health projects in Jharkhand valued at around Rs 177 crore via virtual conferencing, falling under the PM-ABHIM (Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission). The projects include two nursing colleges, four critical care blocks (CCB), and three block public health units (BPHU).

The nursing colleges, costing Rs 25 crore each, will be established at Koderma Medical College and Phulo Jhano Medical College in Dumka. The four CCBs, totaling Rs 125.46 crore, will be situated in different districts, with a 50-bed critical care block at Rajendra Institute of Medical College (RIMS) in Ranchi and others in Garhwa (50 beds), Pakur (50 beds), and Giridih (100 beds).

In addition, three BPHUs will be set up in Deoghar district as part of this initiative.

In a separate event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri initiated the foundation for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's (HPCL) gas network in the Godda-Dumka Geographical Area, benefiting over 14 lakh households across six districts. Indian Oil's PNG under the city gas distribution project in Deoghar was also inaugurated during this event.

With PTI inputs