English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

PM Modi Unveils Rs 177 Cr Health Projects in Jharkhand

The nursing colleges, costing Rs 25 crore each, will be established at Koderma Medical College and Phulo Jhano Medical College in Dumka.

Business Desk
PM Modi Participates in Gayatri Pariwar Event
PM Modi Participates in Gayatri Pariwar Event | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

PM Modi infra push: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated health projects in Jharkhand valued at around Rs 177 crore via virtual conferencing, falling under the PM-ABHIM (Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission). The projects include two nursing colleges, four critical care blocks (CCB), and three block public health units (BPHU).

The nursing colleges, costing Rs 25 crore each, will be established at Koderma Medical College and Phulo Jhano Medical College in Dumka. The four CCBs, totaling Rs 125.46 crore, will be situated in different districts, with a 50-bed critical care block at Rajendra Institute of Medical College (RIMS) in Ranchi and others in Garhwa (50 beds), Pakur (50 beds), and Giridih (100 beds).

Advertisement

In addition, three BPHUs will be set up in Deoghar district as part of this initiative.

 In a separate event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri initiated the foundation for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's (HPCL) gas network in the Godda-Dumka Geographical Area, benefiting over 14 lakh households across six districts. Indian Oil's PNG under the city gas distribution project in Deoghar was also inaugurated during this event.

With PTI inputs

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Streaming details

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: RP Singh lauds Ashwin's performance

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI beats GG by 5 wickets

    Sports 31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo