DefConnect 2024: In a bid to promote homegrown innovation to address emerging security challenges, DefConnect 2024 is set to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The event is organised by innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO) under the department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

What is DefConnect?

This event signifies a crucial stride in India's defence innovation, bringing together Armed Forces, defence industry leaders, start-ups, academia, and policymakers. DefConnect 2024 aims to facilitate meaningful engagements, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and serve as a transformative platform for collaboration and entrepreneurship in the defence sector.

The iDEX framework allows military personnel to collaboratively work with innovators, serving as end users, nodals, and domain experts in a co-development model. Through this collaboration, innovations seamlessly integrate into existing platforms by leveraging end-user expertise.

To date, iDEX has initiated 10 rounds of Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) and 11 rounds of Open Challenges (OC), attracting over 9,000 applications from individual innovators and start-ups. Challenges span the Tri-Services, Defence Space Agency, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Indian Coast Guard, Border Roads Organisation, and more.

Women as driver of Change

An All-Women Panel Discussion on ‘Women as Drivers of Change’ is scheduled ahead of International Women's Day on March 08, 2024.

A key highlight will be the showcase of cutting-edge technologies developed by iDEX winners, providing visitors with an exclusive opportunity to engage with iDEX start-ups and explore their innovative solutions.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, iDEX acts as a unified platform for stakeholders in the defence and aerospace sectors, overseeing technology development and fostering collaborations in these critical domains.