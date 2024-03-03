CMA CGM ATTILA, the ship halted by Indian Authorities at Mumbai port. | Image: marine traffic

Ocean Grace at Paradip Port: The inauguration of the 'Ocean Grace' tug and the Medical Mobile Unit (MMU) at Paradip Port marked a significant milestone in maritime development. Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), virtually launched the 'Ocean Grace,' the first indigenous ASTDS Tug developed by Cochin Shipyard Limited under MoPSW, and the MMU, part of the port's corporate social responsibility commitment.

What is Ocean Grace?

The 'Ocean Grace,' costing Rs 45 crores, represents a milestone in maritime engineering, featuring advanced technology and a powerful 60-tonne bollard pull. Aligned with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the tug aims for self-reliance in the maritime sector.

Powered by NIGATA main engines and a Power Z-Peller ZP Propulsion engine, the ASTDS tug is designed for optimal efficiency, catering to large vessels like VLCCs and ULCCs.

The Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) targets converting 50 per cent of tugs into Green Tugs by 2030, promoting eco-friendly maritime operations.

Under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the Decarbonisation Cell plans to introduce cutting-edge technology vessels, including electric water taxis, hybrid Ro-Ro ferries, LNG electric cargo carriers, and green energy-powered tugs. This underscores Paradip Port's commitment to sustainable maritime practices.

Sagarmala Project

In Odisha, the Sagarmala Programme is driving infrastructural development along coastal areas, with Paradip Port playing an important role. Ongoing projects, valued at Rs. 54,500 crore, focus on fisheries, skill development, tourism, and urban water transportation.

The expansion of Paradip Port, especially the Rs 3,004.63 crore Western Dock project, aims to enhance capacity and accommodate diverse dry bulk cargoes.

As a major player managing 25 per cent of coastal traffic, Paradip Port excels in providing economical and effective port services.

Achieving high berth mechanisation and productivity, handling 32,500 metric tons per ship berth day in 2022–2023, positions it in the Indian maritime sector.

Ongoing and upcoming projects, combined with a focus on sustainability and social responsibility, showcase Paradip Port's commitment to growth and excellence.

